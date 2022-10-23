Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $252.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.72. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.52.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.