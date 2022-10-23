Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 7.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

