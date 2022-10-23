Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BKIMF opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

