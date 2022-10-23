Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Critical Survey

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Acorda Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.40 million 23.56 -$13.07 million ($0.42) -4.74 Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.10 -$103.95 million ($8.87) -0.06

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

13.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -506.23% -66.67% -57.88% Acorda Therapeutics -98.25% -90.29% -27.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dyadic International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.51%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

