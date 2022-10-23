Analyzing ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) & Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and Global Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $140,000.00 111.78 -$12.33 million ($0.13) -1.53 Global Technologies $120,000.00 23.16 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ParkerVision.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ParkerVision and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -315.64% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Risk & Volatility

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ParkerVision beats Global Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

