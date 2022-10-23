Critical Review: EVI Industries (EVI) & Its Rivals

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EVI Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% EVI Industries Competitors -19.21% -160.84% -3.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVI Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 191 844 1479 64 2.55

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 37.58%. Given EVI Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million $4.09 million 55.93 EVI Industries Competitors $684.80 million $58.36 million 359.80

EVI Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVI Industries rivals beat EVI Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

