Head-To-Head Contrast: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 2 0 2.00 Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 399.83%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.21%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics -344.87% -111.20% -68.03% Twist Bioscience -112.91% -29.61% -24.53%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics $20.34 million 19.62 -$340.14 million ($2.55) -1.66 Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 12.50 -$152.10 million ($3.96) -7.41

Twist Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA368 program for patients with human papillomavirus associated cancers. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.