Contrasting ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZaZa Energy and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 2.26% 14.72% 3.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ZaZa Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZaZa Energy and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.50 $103.33 million $0.08 56.88

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

