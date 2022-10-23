Contrasting Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) & Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Pelangio Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$2.17 million ($0.02) -0.82

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 992.72%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A Pelangio Exploration N/A -369.40% -166.11%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

