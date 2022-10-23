Financial Analysis: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) vs. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Root’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $816.47 million 0.58 $25.25 million $0.12 121.75 Root $345.40 million 0.28 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.23

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

63.7% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 0.42% 1.97% 0.46% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Root 1 4 1 0 2.00

Root has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 217.24%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Root on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.