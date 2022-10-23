Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

WGO stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

