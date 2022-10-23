Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $59.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $60.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $93.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $120.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $142.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.01 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,512.45.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,822.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,966.80. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

