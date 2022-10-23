FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hays plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hays in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
