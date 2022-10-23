Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion.
Emera Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$51.12 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Emera Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
