Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.53% and a negative net margin of 161.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

