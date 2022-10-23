Wedbush Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

NFLX opened at $289.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

