Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.97 per share.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $369.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.46. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 78.18%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.