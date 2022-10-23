Stingray Digitl Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.80 million.
Stingray Digitl Announces Dividend
See Also
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.