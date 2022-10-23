Stingray Digitl Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.80 million.

Stingray Digitl Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

