NanoXplore Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NanoXplore Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market cap of C$495.07 million and a P/E ratio of -27.43. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

