The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $11.61 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $11.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.47. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Shares of GS stock opened at $325.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.16. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.