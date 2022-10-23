Adobe Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE opened at $306.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

