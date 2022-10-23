Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Open Text Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Open Text in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Open Text’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 649,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 46,905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,196,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 263,730 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.