Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Schlumberger Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

NYSE:SLB opened at $50.41 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.