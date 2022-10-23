Carpenter Technology Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

CRS opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 167,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.67%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

