Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UniFirst Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

UNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

