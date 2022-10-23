Brokers Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $151.51 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

