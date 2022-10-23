Signature Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.14.

SBNY opened at $142.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

