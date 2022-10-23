Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3D Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the 3D printing company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Price Performance

DDD stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

