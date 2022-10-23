RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

RBB opened at $21.46 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.86.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $46,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $46,033.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $250,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

