Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $518.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

