e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE:ELF opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

