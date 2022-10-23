JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.16 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

