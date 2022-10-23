Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,559,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.