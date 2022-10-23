NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

