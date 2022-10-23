NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.