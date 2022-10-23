Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $46.56 on Friday. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stride by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

