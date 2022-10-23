Vicor (VICR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Vicor has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

