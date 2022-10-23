TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its Q3 guidance at $0.87-$1.08 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.60-$6.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $1,614,489. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 79,165 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,968,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 157.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

