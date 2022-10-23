Veritex (VBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.40 on Friday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.