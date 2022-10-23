Centene (CNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY22 guidance at $5.60-5.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centene Stock Down 0.4 %

CNC stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Centene by 12.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 54.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 11.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

