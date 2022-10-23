Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

