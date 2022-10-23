Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.81-$0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.30-$3.42 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.