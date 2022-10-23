Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $280.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $201.80 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $196.96 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $249.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

