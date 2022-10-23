IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $1.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $2.68.

NYSE IAG opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

