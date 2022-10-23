Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $20.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.28.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.