TransUnion’s (TRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $109.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.23.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.