Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.