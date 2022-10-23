Morgan Stanley Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $50.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

