Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,805 shares of company stock worth $854,984. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.