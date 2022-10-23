TheStreet Downgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to C

TheStreet cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

