Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.33.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.